Hiba Bukhari glows in ethereal look on her Mayun: See Photos

Hiba Bukhari is set to become a beautiful bride for fiance Arez Ahmed!

The Fitoor star turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to share gorgeous photos from her intimate Mayun ceremony last night.

Hiba, who kept her look simple yet glittering for the event, slipped into a yellow lehenga choli by Maha Wajahat. The star paired her look with handmade flower jewellery.

Hiba announced her relationship with Arez later in 2021 during a Q&A session with fans on Instagram. Although the star has not publicly shared her wedding dates with fans, netizens are eagerly waiting for more photos on their feed.

"MashAllah looking so beautiful," wrote one fan on Instagram. " Can't wait for more," added another.

To-be groom Arez also turned to his Instagram to share an adorable photo with Hiba, both glazed in turmeric for the pre-wedding preps.





