Kim Kardashian, Khloe look unrecognizable in Kourtney’s throwback photos

Kim Kardashian and Khloe looked completely unrecognizable in throwback photos, their eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian shared on social media.



US reality TV star Kourtney shared never-before-seen photos with the sisters from their 2005 trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Their mother Kris Jenner also make an appearance in one of the photos in the slideshow.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum posted the unseen photos with caption, “Cabo San Lucas, Mexico 2005.”

Kim and Khloe look unrecognizable in the throwback photos, however, Kourtney looks like she posed for the photos yesterday.

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote, “You look the same! Didnt change at all” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Another fan said, “You’re the only one out of the three that looks the same."

Meanwhile, in her previous Instagram post, Kourtney shared cute beach photos with her kids Reign and Penelope.



