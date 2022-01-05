Kate Middleton, Prince William’s eldest son Prince George made TV debut in THIS year

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son Prince George made his TV debut with his favourite programme kids animated show Fireman Sam.



Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the makers of the show dedicated a special episode to Prince George in 2018.

Prince George and Prince William made a special cameo appearance in the show, which is the debut TV show of the younger royal.

Meanwhile, in an interview recently, the Duchess of Cambridge disclosed the favourite TV show of her eldest son Prince George.

She said kids TV show Fireman Sam is favourite show of her eldest child.

Kate, who will be celebrating her 40th birthday next week, told BBC Radio One: “Fireman Sam has taken an awful lot of interest.”

She further said that George loves the helicopters on the show.