Akshay Kumar’s period drama 'Prithviraj' release postponed amid COVID-19 spike

With COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly in India, film producers have halted the theatrical release of many big-budgeted films.

After Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey and SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the release of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s upcoming historical drama film, Prithviraj, has also been delayed, Indian media reported.

The upcoming period film, based on the life of warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, was scheduled to hit the big screens on January 21.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter. He wrote, “‘PRITHVIRAJ’ NOT ON 21 JAN… YRF NOT DECIDED ON NEW RELEASE DATE YET… #Prithviraj #AkshayKumar #YRF.”

The postponement has been announced in the wake of coronavirus’ Omicron variant’s outbreak in the country resulting to the closure of theatres in major cities.

Yash Raj Films is yet to announce the new release date of the film.

Written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj also marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The film also stars Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari in pivotal roles.