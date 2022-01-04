Lily Collins gushes over Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts for being her 'mentor'

Lily Collins recently showered praises over Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts for being her mentor when she was just taking a start in her career.

During her conversation with Glamour Magazine, the Love, Rosie actor revealed the names of people she takes as her ‘mentor’.

She said, “My first film was with Sandra Bullock, and she helped guide me through that experience.”

"And we stayed in touch, and she's just such a warm, wonderful spirit, who just really took me under her wing,” she reflected on working with the icon in The Blind Side in 2009.

Collins also added that working with Roberts in Mirror Mirror taught her a lot.

“She's playing my evil queen, and yet she couldn't have been more warm - and helping me to understand and navigate a set," shared the actor.