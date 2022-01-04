Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother hospitalised following stroke

Jacqueline Fernandez is starting her new year on a grim note after her mother reportedly suffered a stroke and is currently hospitalised in Bahrain.
A source close to the family told India Today that Kim is under constant medical observation following the stroke, and is now out of danger.
“Jacqueline Fernandez is in touch with her relatives on the phone. Her mother, Kim, is out of danger and doctors are monitoring her,” shared the insider.
"As Jacqueline can’t travel currently, she has been on FaceTime with her relatives in Bahrain," they added.
Jacqueline, however, is yet to respond or make a public comment on her mother’s health.
Kim Fernandez lives in Bahrain with her husband Elroy Fernandez while her daughter Jacqueline is based in India.
Besides Akshay Kumar, ‘Prithviraj’ stars Miss World Manushi Chhillar
Lily Collins won million hearts with her stunning performance in 'Emily In Paris'
Sunny Leone recently revealed the she was absolutely 'heartbroken' by the difficulties in embracing motherhood
Prince William and Kate Middleton reside at Kensington Palace
“I’m headed back to my roots,” wrote Hadiqa Kiani as she teases release of new song ‘Humsafar’
Prince Andrew in hot water ahead of the final decision