Jessie J reveals she contracted COVID at LA concert

Singer Jessie J on Sunday shared that she got COVID-19 at her December 15 concert at The Hotel Café in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old Bang Bang hit-maker turned to Instagram to share a series of photos from the above-mentioned event with the caption, “I got COVID at this show BUT the audience could clap in time.”

Jessie is the latest in a long list of celebs who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent months owing to the new, highly contagious, omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Others include BTS members Suga, Jin, and RM, Hugh Jackman, Brian May, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, etc.

The news also comes just a month after Jessie J announced that she had suffered a miscarriage with an emotional note on Instagram.