Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson start New Year with Bahamas getaway

Kim Kardashian and beau Pete Davidson are taking time off with first trip as a couple!

The lovebirds, who were first linked together in October, are putting their professional commitments aside to take their relationship to another level.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted in an all-black ensemble for on an airfield Monday while boyfriend Pete Davidson donned a white graphic shirt for the flight. The duo was prepping to fly off to the Bahamas, as per Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Kim's ex Kanye West has begun a new relationship with actress Julia Fox. The duo was spotted on their first date last week in Miami.

