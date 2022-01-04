Kim Kardashian disturbed by Kanye West's new $4.5 million house: Here's Why

Kim Kardashian is not thrilled by estranged husband Kanye West buying a house across her street.

The 41-year-old reportedly believes that Kanye's presence might act as a speed-breaker into her ongoing relationship with Pete Davidson.



A source told InTouch that although Kim does not like Kanye's new move to stay close to her, she might have to make 'adjustments' for the sake of her children.

"Kim might have to make some adjustments. I mean, nobody wants their ex living right across the street,"the insider said.

"It’s not the most conventional of divorce situations, to start a new life, dating and all that."

The source added: "[But] he wants to be a constant presence while co-parenting his kids, and for Kanye, that means being as physically close to [their kids] as possible."

"The good thing is that the kids are super excited to have daddy closer. [Kanye] does things his way and he wants to be close to his kids, and Kim too."

The Donda rapper shared four children with Karadhian- North,8, Saint,6, Chicago,3, and Psalm, 2.