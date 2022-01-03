Tom Holland’s entire ‘body is shutting down’ after constant travels

Spiderman actor Tom Holland recently wore his heart on his sleeve and addressed the truth behind his ‘overwhelming’ work load.

The star weighed in on it all during his interview with Empire magazine and was even quoted saying, "I've been very busy. I've been really enjoying it but it's getting to the stage now where my body is shutting down.”

"I'm travelling too much, is the problem - I'm always living out of a suitcase. I'm just looking forward to a nice break."

For this upcoming break, the actor has also given strict instructions to his agents, "I've told my agents I'm away on holiday. They're not allowed to call me."

Especially considering, "I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world."

During the course of his interview, Holland spilled the beans on his plans for fatherhood and added, "I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can't wait!”

"If I'm at a wedding or a party, I'm always at the kids' table hanging out. My dad's been such a great role model for me. I think I've got that from him. So I think I'd be a primary school teacher or something like that [if I wasn't acting]."

Before concluding though, he shared his personal thoughts on the entire experience and admitted, "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress.”

"It's been amazing. And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man."