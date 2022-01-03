Arjun Kapoor claps back at criticism on his and Malaika Arora’s age difference

Arjun Kapoor is not letting ‘noise’ affect his life as he recently addressed mean comments that target his and girlfriend Malaika Arora’s 12-year-age difference.
During his conversation with Masala.com, the 2 States actor expressed, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake."
"Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative," he explained
Kapoor, 36, and Arora, 48, have been dating for years now however their romance usually gets criticized on the basis of age gap.
The Half Girlfriend actor opened up, “What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise.”
“Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship,” he explained.
