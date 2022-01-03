Meghan and Harry to be invited to special banquet at Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might just be attending Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this year.
According to royal expert Neil Sean, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be invited to a special banquet with the monarch to return to UK from June 2 to June 5.
Sean said in a video on his YouTube channel, "I'm sure that her gracious Majesty the Queen would have enough people helping to serve the teas and possibly clearing up at Windsor Great park, who knows.
"You can only imagine what on earth they [Harry and Meghan] could possibly offer.
"I don't mean that in a cruel way but you know it's going to be very difficult for Her Majesty the Queen and of course, His Royal Highness Prince Charles and Princess Anne.
"What could they offer? That would take away a lot of focus away from the Queen.
"What I'm suspecting is there will be some kind of banquet, perhaps low-key, that they possibly could get invited to. What we do know, however, is their diaries are remaining free," the expert concluded.
