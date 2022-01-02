Betty White always wanted to move back in her marital home, says insider

Betty White always wanted to live at her marital home but she couldn't leave Los Angeles due to her at-home care.

According to The Post, The Golden Girls star was residing in Brentwood home for a few years now. However, she always wanted to move to Carmel where she built her lovely home with her late husband Allen Ludden in 1987.

An insider told the outlet, “She never wanted to leave her home in Carmel, but was forced to for at-home care (as) Los Angeles was more accessible.”

“If she had it her way, Betty would’ve lived and died in that home [in Carmel]. It’s the home she shared with her husband, it’s where she felt more comfortable,” the publication reported.

White passed away on the New Year’s Eve just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17.