A. R. Rahman’s eldest daughter Khatija Rahman announces her engagement

A. R. Rahman’s eldest daughter Khatija Rahman announced her engagement with an audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.
Taking to Instagram, Khatija shared that the couple got engaged on December 29 in the presence of only close family members.
She also penned down a lengthy note along with an adorable collage of the couple.
She wrote, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan,”
“ An aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” she added.
Meanwhile, the well-acclaimed musician also shared the post on his IG Story.
