‘RRR’ release postponed amid COVID-19 spike, makers suffer emotional, financial loss

Director SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period action film RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) has been postponed once again amid a rise in the coronavirus cases in the country.

The Telugu-language film featured stellar cast including south stars – Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, and Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt from Bollywood, was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 7.

The makers announced the news of the film’s delay only six days ahead of its release in cinemas and before the grand promotional activities being carried out across the country.

The decision to postpone the release date was announced on the official Twitter account of RRR film.

"Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love #RRRPPostopened #RRRMovie," the tweet read.

In an accompanying statement, the makers said they are "forced" to not release the movie as theatres are being shut in many states across the country due to concerns over the new Omicron variant.

"Inspite our relentless efforts some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promise to bring back the Glory of Indian Cinema and at the right time, WE WILL," it added.

RRR is the second movie to be delayed due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases across the country. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey was delayed from its scheduled release date of December 31.

The release date of RRR has been postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Produced by DVV Entertainments, the film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century.