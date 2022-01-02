Alexandra Daddario shares intimate New Year photo with 52-year-old fiancé

Thousands of people reacted to Alexandra Daddario 's New Year Instagram post that contained her picture with her fiancé Andrew Form.

The 37-year-old recently got engaged to Andrew,52 who is a film producer, best known for making Friday The 13th.

The actress last month paid tribute to Form on social media with heartfelt note. She wrote, "The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. "You're a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive."

She added, "You've taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together."

Alexandra Daddario on Saturday celebrated the arrival of New Year with her man. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared an intimate picture with Andrew Form and wrote, "Happy new year."