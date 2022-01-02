Netflix drops first look posters of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3

Netflix took fans of The Umbrella Academy by surprise after releasing the first-look posters of the much-awaited season three of the superheroes’ show.

The streaming giant took to the Twitter on Sunday and dropped a series of posters of the main characters from the popular series, which is based on the comics of Gerard Way.

Back in November 2021, Netflix confirmed that the season three of the show, which is created for Netflix by Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater, would be returning in 2022.

Series co-creator Blackman had also shared all 10 episodes titles for the third season, beginning with ‘Meet the Family’ and ending with ‘Oblivion.’

However, no exact date has been set for the third season’s release, but it is promised for 2022.

The series revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

Producers include Borderline Entertainment, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Universal Cable Productions.

The cast includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, John Magaro, Adam Godley, Colm Feore, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland and Kate Walsh.