Trailer for 'Peacemaker' starring John Cena is out now

John Cena on Saturday shared a trailer for his upcoming television series titled "Peacemaker".

Created by James Gunn for the streaming service HBO Max, "Peacemaker" is based on the DC Comics character Peacemaker.

Taking to Twitter, Cena wrote, "Cannot overstate how much fun creating with James Gunn and the entire PEACEMAKER cast was. This trailer is just a small glimpse of the absurdity of this character and the show. It’s almost time to MAKE SOME PEACE!!!!!!."

The first episode of the series is due to be released on January 13, 2022.

"Peacemaker" It is the first DC Extended Universe (DCEU) television series, a spin-off from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. Set after the film, the series explores the origins of Peacemaker who believes in achieving peace at any cost. It is produced by Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Gunn serving as showrunner.

