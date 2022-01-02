Joe Biden pays his respects to Betty White: 'She's a cultural icon'

US President Joe Biden is paying ode to deceased actress Betty White.
Turning to his Twitter on January 1, the Biden praised White's acting prowess and performances throughout her career.
"Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans," Biden, 79, wrote on Twitter. "She's a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year's Eve."
Biden was notified of White's death by the media. "Ninety-nine years old," he said about her demise."As my mother would say, God loved her. Incredible."
"Who didn't love Betty White?" First Lady Jill Biden added. "We're so sad about her death."
Veteran screen legend Betty White passed away on December 31 just days shy of her 100th birthday
