Miley Cyrus surprises fans with new single during New Year’s party

The 29-year-old debuted her latest single titled You while performing onstage in Miami, finishing off her set with the new track.

The song, a piano-based ballad which showed off Miley’s stunning vocals, boasted some strong lyrics including: “I got some baggage / Let's do some damage… You know I'm savage / You're looking past it / I want that late night sweet magic / That forever lasting love / But only if it's with you.”

Miley was a vision on stage in a red dress with a floor-length skirt as she crooned the soulful number. She ended the performance with matching red fireworks going off in the background.

Apart from the new song, Miley also performed alongside co-host Pete Davidson, Saweetie, and sister Noah Cyrus.