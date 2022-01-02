Meghan Markle, Prince Harry searching for new luxurious home, want to sell $14.5 m Montecito abode

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are searching for new luxurious home as the royal couple want to sell their $14.5 million mansion in Montecito, according to a report.
The Mirror UK, citing sources, reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seriously thinking about selling their nine-bedroom Montecito abode, where the couple moved after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.
The family bought the mansion in Montecito, California, where they welcomed their daughter Lilibet six months back.
However, they are not over the moon about the residence and its location.
The source claimed Meghan and Harry have started making enquiries into other houses nearly 18 months after moving into their Montecito home with son Archie.
Meghan and Harry want to sell their luxurious abode in California, but the couple is reluctant to list the home for selling because of their royal status.
The couple is showing their residence only to serious buyers with confirmed funds.
The royal couple will likely to purchase new home in the neighbourhood or nearby.
Travis Barker is getting back to life after Astroworld tragedy
Sajal Aly is recalling loved-up moments with husband Ahad Raza Mir
Minal Khan asks trolls to step back and stop bashing her
Veteran screen legend Betty White passed away on December 31 just days shy of her 100th birthday
Prince Andrew might lose his title of Duke of York if he loses the sex abuse case brought on by Virginia Giuffre
Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on Saturday for reportedly trespassing