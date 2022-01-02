Meghan Markle, Prince Harry searching for new luxurious home, want to sell $14.5 m Montecito abode

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are searching for new luxurious home as the royal couple want to sell their $14.5 million mansion in Montecito, according to a report.



The Mirror UK, citing sources, reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seriously thinking about selling their nine-bedroom Montecito abode, where the couple moved after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

The family bought the mansion in Montecito, California, where they welcomed their daughter Lilibet six months back.

However, they are not over the moon about the residence and its location.

The source claimed Meghan and Harry have started making enquiries into other houses nearly 18 months after moving into their Montecito home with son Archie.

Meghan and Harry want to sell their luxurious abode in California, but the couple is reluctant to list the home for selling because of their royal status.

The couple is showing their residence only to serious buyers with confirmed funds.

The royal couple will likely to purchase new home in the neighbourhood or nearby.