Journalist faces heat after wishing Queen's death over Betty White

A journalist was embroiled in controversy after she joked over wanting Queen Elizabeth II to die.

Nylah Burton took to Twitter to express shock over the death of American actress Betty White and jokingly wanted it to be the Queen instead.

"BETTY WHITE IS DEAD!?! Why couldn't it have been Queen Elizabeth?" she wrote.

Even after sparking outrage, Nylah continued with her distasteful joke as news presenter Dan Wootton criticised her for her comment.

"What a revolting thing to say," he fired back.

"Shame on you."

In response, Nylah commented: "But you didn't answer my question, Dan.

"Why not Queen Elizabeth? The universe took the wrong old white lady."

Piers Morgan also criticised her comment as he fired back: "Delete this, you disgusting piece of work."

Following the backlash, Naylah then altered her account in order to protect her tweets.

Graham also said: "Whomever Nylah Burton is, she's starting 2022 by ending her career."

Deborah Bridgeman also questioned how anyone could make such a "cruel comment".

She added: "Absolutely shocking.

"How could anyone make such a cruel comment?"