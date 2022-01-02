Princess Eugenie remembers Prince Philip in New Year post

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie remembered her grandfather late Prince Philip in her New Year post, saying ‘Forever in our hearts.”



Princess Eugenie, who welcomed a baby boy with husband Jack Brooksbank in February last year, also shared unseen photos of the son to wish her royal fans a very happy new year.

Sharing the never-before-seen photos of son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on her Instagram handle, she said, “Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021.”

Princess Eugenie’s endearing post also features photos of her husband Jack Brooksbank and her grandparents Queen Elizabeth and late Prince Philip.

The Princess went on to say, “A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts.”

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son on February 9, 2021.