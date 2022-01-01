Rhea Chakraborty reflects on 2021 as year of 'healing and pain'

Bollywood star Rhea Chakraborty shared a note reminiscing upon the past year on social media.
For Rhea, 2021 had been both a year of 'healing' and ‘pain’.
The Sonali Cable star took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself smiling.
In the pictures, the icon looked mesmerizing as ever sporting an off-the-shoulder brown top paired with a blue denim.
Traditional hoops added more class to the outfit.
Sharing the post, the actress wrote “You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light (sparkles emoji) #rhenew.”
The diva hopes for a better 2022.
