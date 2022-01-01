Aishwarya Rai Bachchan drops New Year selfie with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a new selfie with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan amid New Year's eve.
Keeping in mind that it is her first post of 2022, the Devdas actor took to Instagram to greet her fans with a Happy New Year.
Have a look:
Sharing the post, the former Miss World wrote, "Here’s wishing you all a very Happy New Year with lots of Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness God Bless,” Aishwarya wrote alongside the picture.
In the picture, mother-daughter could be seen happily posing for the camera as Aaradhya makes a heart shape with her hands.
Within no time, netizens began to react and showered their love on the picture.
While most fans either appreciated the picture calling it cute or wished in return.
Another one said, “Slowly Aaradhya is taking over this account.”
