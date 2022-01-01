Stormi helps Kris Jenner in avoiding Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's question

Kris Jenner managed to not comment on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance during a live interview, thanks to her granddaughter Stormi Webster.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live to chat with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

As host of the show popped question about one of the most-talked couples of the year, Kylie Jenner’s 3-year-old crashed the live-stream.

Cohen asked, “Everyone is talking about Kim [Kardashian]'s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?"

However, the little Webster’s cute interruption helped Jenner to dodge the question.

She said, “Hey, Stormi. You sit right here. Nice distraction! Good timing, Stormi. Perfect. Right on cue."

Wrapping up her interview, the socialite said, “Well, I go to bed at 9 o'clock, but we'll be watching you guys and watching the ball drop. Thank you for having us, and lots of love to you all."



