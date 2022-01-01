Miley Cyrus handles wardrobe malfunction during New Year live performance

Miley Cyrus is starting 2022 with an unexpected wardrobe mishap.

The singer, who hosted a New Year special concert titled Miley's New Year's Eve Party Friday night, had to improvise her outfit when her top fell in public.

The mishap happened right after Miley started singing her famous Party In the U.S.A in the final hours of 2021. The 29-year-old then had to go backstage to slip into a red jacket.

"Everybody's definitely looking at me now," Cyrus quipped as she came back. "I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage," she added in between lyrics.

Towards the end of the concert, Miley thanked fans for joining her celebrate.

"Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight's show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us," Cyrus said at the end of the program.

"We've all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let's see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party."