One of the world's highest paid model Bella Hadid reveals she's using a broken smartphone

Bella Hadid's fans are surprised to see that the world's most beautiful model who makes millions of dollars every year is using a broken smartphone.

The supermodel on Thursday unveiled her iPhone with a cracked back glass when she shared a couple of mirror selfies.

She posted one of the pictures with a question mark, without asking anything.

The American fashion model, who reportedly has a net worth of more than $25 million, left her millions of fans wondering with her photos that showed she's been using a broken smartphone.





Moreover, the model shared Kim Kardashian's Instagram post regarding reduction in a Texas truck driver's sentence and said she was in "Tears".

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was found guilty in October by a jury in Jefferson County, Colorado, of four homicide charges along with multiple counts of assault and reckless driving stemming from the April 2019 fiery crash.

Kim Kardashian and Bella had voiced support for Rogel Lazaro seeking clemency for him.