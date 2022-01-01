Alia Bhatt reveals beau Ranbir Kapoor’s super power, 'Calm in the storm'

Alia Bhatt reveals beau Ranbir Kapoor’s superpower, 'Calm in the storm'

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt applauded her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s calm demeanour as the duo recently appeared in Bigg Boss Telugu 5's grand finale.

Power couple Alia and Ranbir often seem to compliment each other on multiple occasions. Amid this, the Kalank actor was seen revealing her beau’s ‘super power’ in one of the videos shared by fan clubs on Instagram from the Big Boss finale.

Watch:

Speaking about Ranbir, Alia said, "He is calm in the storm. That is his superpower."

To which Ranbir candidly responded, Alia, is an 'environmental-friendly firecracker who brings happiness'.

When he was asked why he is a person of calm nature, he said, “ When Alia is around, one has to remain calm. This is because she keeps getting angry”.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra.