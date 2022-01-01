Kanye West announces surprise concert in Miami on New Year

Kanye West geared up to celebrate the New Year in style with a surprise concert in Miami where his ex Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson is also hosting a TV special with Miley Cyrus.

Taking to Instagram on December 31, the 44-year-old rapper revealed that he will be staging stunning live performance in for New Year’s Eve.

He simply dropped a the poster of the event to unveil the line-up for the show where rappers Future, Quavo and Justin LaBoy will also be seen rocking the stage.

According to reports, the Saturday Night Live star also ‘asked’ the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum to grace his event.

Earlier this month, People reported that West is making efforts to get back with his estranged wife despite her steps towards legal separation with him.

"He's not giving up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children and he's not going to just let that go," the outlet stated.