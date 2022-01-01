Halsey and Alev Aydin balance their responsibilities to parent 5-year-old son

Halsey and Alev Aydin are ‘thrilled’ to enjoy parenting their five-month-old son Ender, reported US Weekly.

An insider, while spilling beans on the couple’s gleeful experience as parents, revealed that they both ‘balance’ their responsibilities to look after the baby.

“Alev is super helpful and is at Halsey’s beck and call whenever they need him,” the source explained. “They are both so in love with their son. They look forward to what’s to come as a loving family and are thrilled about the many adventures that are in store for all of them.”

“They are incredibly grateful and inspired on so many levels. They’ve been spending a lot of time adjusting to being a new parent and really embracing these first few months of parenthood,” the publication added.

“They never want to leave their baby’s side! They feel complete and over the moon in love with Ender,” it concluded.

The Bad at Love singer welcomed the baby boy in June after announcing her pregnancy in with a maternity shoot in January.



