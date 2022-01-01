Sandra Bullock remembers late actor Betty White on New Year Eve

Sandra Bullock is one of many broken-heart fans who have been left teary-eyed to come across the news of Betty White’s death.
During her conversation with People, the Ocean's 8 actor expressed that she is going to step in the New Year with the memories of the late actor.
She said, “I don't drink vodka... but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon and a hot dog on the other side, and just be okay being sad. I'll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us.”
Recalling her 2009 The Proposal co-star, the Bird Box actor gushed over White’s remarkable talent.
She opened up, “Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless,"
"The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene," she added.
