Sandra Bullock remembers late actor Betty White on New Year Eve

Sandra Bullock is one of many broken-heart fans who have been left teary-eyed to come across the news of Betty White’s death.

During her conversation with People, the Ocean's 8 actor expressed that she is going to step in the New Year with the memories of the late actor.

She said, “I don't drink vodka... but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon and a hot dog on the other side, and just be okay being sad. I'll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us.”

Recalling her 2009 The Proposal co-star, the Bird Box actor gushed over White’s remarkable talent.

She opened up, “Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing. Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless,"

"The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene," she added.