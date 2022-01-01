Khloe Kardashian, True bid 2021 an early farewell: ‘We’re starting early over here’

Khloé Kardashian intends to bid farewell to 2021 and ring in the New Year “as early as possible” with daughter True.

She shared her intention over on Instagram Stories and could even be heard saying, "We are starting early over here. We are saying 'sayonara' to 2021 as early as possible."

In the short video, Khloé can be seen donning a 2022 rainbow coloured pair of glasses and navy blue furry coat while her daughter showed off her silver noisemaker in a grey sweater.

This update comes shortly after news of Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit hinted towards the possibility of a two-timing relationship.

in light of ‘this betrayal’ "Khloé has decided it is time to “be moving on.” Especially since "Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them."