Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son addresses parents’ divorce: ‘Happy they have closure’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick Schwarzenegger finally breaks his silence over his parents’ decision to finally “get closure” with their decision to divorce.

This news has been brought to light by an insider close to Hollywood Life.

During the course of his interview, Patrick started off by saying, "Patrick is completely supportive of both his parents and since Maria and Arnold broke up so many years ago, nothing is really different now than it was then."



“He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change."

"Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close."

At the end of the day, "Patrick loves his parents and is in both of their lives and just because they are now divorced doesn’t change the relationship he has with them.”

The source also went on to add, “He continues to get love from his parents and that will forever be the case. The sadness of it all was years ago."

Given their long separation, the insider explained that the couple had "moved on so long ago" and it did not provide any kind of "specific relief."

"They have been working with a private judge on all of it. Their family knows what has been going on and that part of their lives is over.”

Before concluding he also explained, “They still respect each other, but now they will continue to have their own lives and that’s pretty much it."