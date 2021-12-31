Meghan and Harry absent from Charles' New Year video featuring Kate, William and Queen

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla on Friday shared a video containing their activities during 2021.
The video also featured Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton but his younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were nowhere to be seen.
"A joy to see so many of you again this year - whether that be with elbow bumps, handshakes or a friendly wave from afar!
Clinking glasses Wishing you all a very happy and restful New Year," read the the caption that accompanied the couple's video on Twitter.
