Khloé Kardashian shares cryptic quote on people showcasing who they ‘really are’ in 2021

Khloé Kardashian takes to social media to share a cryptic quote about “people who showed you who they were this year.”

The entire post was shared to her personal Instagram Stories and screengrabbed from username "lala".

The entire caption read, "There's going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes."

The second part also highlighted how "These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter, and kinder. But don't you go and become someone that your not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving."

This news comes shortly after Tristan Thompson allegedly "Tristan promised her that he had changed," but was caught red-handed by court documents.

Even an insider close to InTouch Weekly weighed in on the ongoing drama and explained, "They talked about having more kids and growing old together. They had those conversations. But the cheating and the new baby smashed all those dreams for her."

In light of this, the duo is only “focused on co-parenting True” since the Kardashian-Jenner clan want ‘nothing to do’ with Tristan.