Jennifer Aniston reminisces over all the ‘in between moments’ from 2021

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston takes to social media to show off all her candid and ‘in between moments’ that never got the chance to make it into her 2021 reels.

The star shared all the candid moments and pieced them together into a video that played It’s The End Of The World As We Know It track in the background.

The collage of moments spanned from selfies to behind-the-scenes clips, puppy shots, yoga in-betweens and Jenga times.

The post even included a caption that set the tone for it all and read, “The little in between moments of 2021 that didn’t make the feed Happy new year everybody Now… onto the next”.

Check it out below:

Not only that, the post even managed to gather over 102,203 likes since its upload barely 22 minutes into its upload, marking it as a tidal wave fan-favorite.




