Jennifer Aniston reminisces over all the ‘in between moments’ from 2021

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston takes to social media to show off all her candid and ‘in between moments’ that never got the chance to make it into her 2021 reels.
The star shared all the candid moments and pieced them together into a video that played It’s The End Of The World As We Know It track in the background.
The collage of moments spanned from selfies to behind-the-scenes clips, puppy shots, yoga in-betweens and Jenga times.
The post even included a caption that set the tone for it all and read, “The little in between moments of 2021 that didn’t make the feed Happy new year everybody Now… onto the next”.
Not only that, the post even managed to gather over 102,203 likes since its upload barely 22 minutes into its upload, marking it as a tidal wave fan-favorite.
Kate Middleton got ‘lots of mean comments’ by British aristocracy before marrying Prince William
Aima Baig just released her new song 'Tu Mera Na Hua'
Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, and Lionel Messi's posts are among the most well-liked...
Princess Diana’s friend and psychic Debbie Frank looks into Kate Middleton's future for 2022
Prince Andrew refuted claims that he could sweat
Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa, Kygo, Mike Tyson, Lil Baby, Kygo etc. were spotted on a $150 million yacht