Paris Jackson to follow music legacy of father Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson is back again to follow in the footsteps of her late father Michael Jackson, a great day for Jackson fans.



On the death of Micheal Jackson the whole world was grieving on the loss of such a legend.

His daughter, Paris Jackson is now going to fulfill the void with her talents.

For 2022, the multi-talented lady is all set to put in action new plans and decisions.

In an interview, as part of the new year resolutions the singer said, “I just take everything a day at a time, simple as that.”

“I am ready to follow in the footsteps of my celebrity father and release new music after my debut album Wilted in 2020.”

In regards to the kind of music being prepared for the upcoming year, Paris revealed, “Oh, it’s a surprise, but a fresh sound.”

Fans are looking forward to what Paris Jackson has on her mind for the future.