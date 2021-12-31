Neha Dhupia shares random clicks from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding

Neha Dhupia shared a bunch of throwback pictures from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding scene on her social media account.

The 41-year-old actor and her husband Angad Bedi were among the 120 guests who attended Vicky and Katrina’s wedding earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram, Neha posted enchanting stills from the day she attended the wedding.

Sharing the picture, the Sanak actor wrote, “Spot #Angad in the frame… mere yaar ki shaadi thi … #latepost #ootd @sureenachowdhri @sangeetaboochra @aasthasharma @iammanisha … for the love of #vicky and #katrina.”

While the newlyweds were not part of the picture series, Neha was seen showing off her Mehendi adorned hands in the post.

She donned a black ensemble and gave a closer shot at the design on her palm. The actor had her husband’s name written in her hands and asked the fans to spot Angad in the frame.

Earlier, Angad also shared pictures of himself from the wedding.



