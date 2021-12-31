Eminem reaches 1 billion 'Slim Shady LP' streams on Spotify

Eminem has reached a new milestone on Spotify!

The US rapper has suprassed a billion streams on his iconic album The Slim Shady LP before 2021 ends, making him the first artist with 11 albums to achieve the milestone.

The Slim Shady LP was first released in 1999 as the rapper's second studio album. The album included songs like My Name Is, Guilty Conscience, 97 Bonnie & Clyde, Role Model and more.

The album also won the 2000 GRAMMY Awards Best Rap Album. In 2000, The Slim Shady LP also received recognition from Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).