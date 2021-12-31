Khloe Kardashian set to welcome 2022 with ‘very painful moments’

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is all set to welcome new year 2022 with her daughter True amid cheating reports by her baby daddy Tristan Thompson.
Khloe took to Instagram and shared a thought-provoking note on the eve of new year, saying “there’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes.”
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said, “These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter, and kinder.”
She further said, “But don’t you go and become someone that your not. Cry-Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving” followed by a heart emoji.
Earlier, there were reports that Khloe’s on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson has welcomed a child with another woman during his reconciliation with her.
