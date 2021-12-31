 
close
Friday December 31, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Andrew’s lawyers ‘scrambling in emergency meetings’ after Ghislaine Maxwell verdict

Prince Andrew’s lawyers reportedly struggling over emergency meetings with the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict

By Web Desk
December 31, 2021

Prince Andrew’s lawyers are currently in emergency talks over the newly released guilty verdict for Ghislaine Maxwell.

This news has been brought to light by Manhattan US attorney Damian Williams.

According to Express UK he was even quoted saying, “A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable: facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children.”

“Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long.”

“But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls, now grown women, who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible.”