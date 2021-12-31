Ryan Reynolds hits back at the media for trying to ‘exploit’ his relationship with Betty White

Ryan Reynolds recently turned to social media to hit back against the media for their attempts to exploit his past relationship with the famed Betty White.
The 45-year-old shared his thoughts on the alleged exploitation via his personal Twitter account.
The actor weighed in on his thoughts regarding it all via his personal Twitter account.
There, the Deadpool star referenced a post that was published by People magazine and retweeted it with a reaction that left his fans shook.
It detailed the industry’s attempts at exploitation and wrote, “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks.”
For those unversed, the actor would often jokingly refer to Betty White as his ex-girlfriend.
