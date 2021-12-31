Queen's guard knocks over a child: Video

A Queen's guard knocked over a child who was in the middle of his marching path while the soldier was executing duty near the Tower of London.



The clip of the incident, shared by an anonymous TikTok user, has now gone viral and has been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

The incident has prompted netizens to share angry reactions regarding the Guardsman’s behaviour.

In the video, two Guardsmen are seen marching on a street packed with tourists. As the video goes on, a boy can be seen stumbling in the path of the Guardsman. However, they carry on and one of the Guardsmen almost steps on the child. The clip, which garnered around 2.5 million views, enraged the netizens.





According to some eyewitnesses, the Guardsmen warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching but the child unfortunately ran out in front of the soldier unexpectedly. The guard tried to step over the child and continued on his duty. The soldier later checked on the child who was in sound condition.

The video divided netizens as some users pointed out that the behaviour was insensitive. Many, however, opined that the Guardsmen were just doing their duty.