Kardashian ex-manager Angie Kukawski’s grieving family gathers around murder site

Kardashians ex-manager Angie Kukawski's grieving family has reportedly started gathering around the home where her body was found in the trunk of a car.
For those unversed with the tragedy the ex-manager was killed at the hands of her boyfriend Barker who attacked his girlfriend "with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose."
Following the news, The Sun released photographs taken near the victim’s Kukawski’s unidentified home.
Not only that, the entire Kardashian clan issued a joint statement following news of her death and announced, "Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."
Bail for Barker is currently being put on a $2 million bond and is scheduled in Los Angeles on January 12th 2022.
Emma Watson has revealed the exact moment she fell for her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton
Harnaaz Sandhu says a lot of effort went behind her win at the Miss Universe pageant
“the show must go on…” says Adnan Siddiqui as he welcomes New Year
Britney Spears, Kourntey Kardashian got off the market this year
“Be your own hero today, tomorrow and always!” wrote Mehwish Hayat in the caption
Prince William is interested in finding ways to help alleviate the homelessness situation in any way he can