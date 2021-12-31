Kardashian ex-manager Angie Kukawski’s grieving family gathers around murder site

Kardashians ex-manager Angie Kukawski's grieving family has reportedly started gathering around the home where her body was found in the trunk of a car.

For those unversed with the tragedy the ex-manager was killed at the hands of her boyfriend Barker who attacked his girlfriend "with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose."

Following the news, The Sun released photographs taken near the victim’s Kukawski’s unidentified home.

Not only that, the entire Kardashian clan issued a joint statement following news of her death and announced, "Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."

Bail for Barker is currently being put on a $2 million bond and is scheduled in Los Angeles on January 12th 2022.