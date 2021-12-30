Kareena Kapoor clicks ‘her boys’ Saif Ali Khan and Taimur having breakfast in bed

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted a new picture o Instagram which has sent the internet into a meltdown. The Jab We Met star has given a glimpse into her morning routine with ‘her boys.’

Taking to the gram, the Veere Di Wedding actress posted a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur enjoying having breakfast in bed. A tray of food is also seen placed beside them.

Sharing the picture, the Good Newwz actress wrote in the caption, “My mornings… Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!!! #Saifu and Tim Tim #Ma boyssss.”

In the picture, the Sacred Games actor, who was seen wearing a pair of white pants and a blue T-shirt, could be seen browsing through his phone while Kareena clicked the picture. Taimur, on the other hand, was busy in drawing.

Fans and fellow celebrities commented on Bebo’s post including actress Kangana Ranaut, who also reacted on the picture, writing, “Beautiful” and added a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Kareena, who had recently recovered from Covid-19, is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan.