Shahid Kapoor keeps his profession secret from children, here's why

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor revealed that his children Misha and Zain are unaware of his work but celebrate his achievements.

In a recent interview with Zoom, the Jab We Met actor spoke about his children and the value of having somebody to share life's milestones with.

He claimed that his wife Mira Rajput basically tells the children that their father has achieved something important and that he is fortunate to have a supporting family.

While recalling the time when he 'won a really big award', Shahid said, “I remember there was this one time I won a really big award, and at that time, it really mattered to me. And it felt like I had nobody to share it with.

He added, "I was alone, some people in my family were travelling, this was before I was married. So I was just riding in my car and I was like, ‘Yeh main kiske saath share karoon (Who do I share this with)?’

“My kids still don’t know what I do most of the time, I like it like that. Mira will be like, ‘Dad finished something really important,’ and (imitates them clapping) they celebrate. That’s that,” he added.

On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name, on the big screen.