Areeba Habib kick starts wedding festivities with Mayun around friends

Areeba Habib is all set to walk down the aisle!

The Koi Chand Rakh star was joined by close friends and family on her roof-top for a Mayun ceremony Wednesday night. The bride-to-be, who was dressed up in head-to-toe yellow, also wore marigold handmade jewellery for the night.

In a viral video shared by an Instagram page, Areeba is spotted spending final moments with her mother, before she officially ties the knot with Saadain Imran Sheikh.

In another video, the Jalal star was dancing her heart out as celebrity friends Zubab Rana and Zhalay Sarhadi geared up for Mehendi night.

Take a look:



