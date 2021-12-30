Kardashian clan pours in tribute for manager Angela Kukawski who died in homicide

Kukawski, 55, was found dead in Los Angeles in the trunk of a car parked in Simi Valley

The Kardashian family is mourning the death of their former manager Angela Kukawski who died in a homicide reportedly.

Kukawski, 55, was found dead in Los Angeles in the trunk of a car parked in Simi Valley.

The LAPD confirmed they arrested her boyfriend Jason Barker for further investigation.

"On December 23, 2021, Los Angeles Police Department officers and Simi Valley Police Department personnel responded to the 1500 block of Patricia Ave in Simi Valley to conduct a follow-up on a missing person’s investigation," a statement from them said.

"Angela Kukawski had been reported missing on December 22, 2021, from Sherman Oaks and was discovered deceased inside her vehicle, which was parked on the street on Patricia Ave," it added.

Paying tribute to the businesswoman, the Kardashian-Jenner clan said in a joint statement, "Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible.

"She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."

Rapper Nicki also posted a tribute on her Instagram, writing, "Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know.

"You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace."