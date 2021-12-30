Drew Barrymore shares a peek into her self-care ‘wellness first policy’

Drew Barrymore recently took to social media with hints and sneak peeks into her personal wellness first life philosophy.

The host shared her personal health and wellness philosophy over on Instagram as part of a lengthy post.

The post featured a photo of her personal scale as well as a yellow post-it note that contained a message of self-love and it read, “Say something kind to yourself.”

There was also an accompanying caption that went along with the post and it read, “The point of wellness to me is the mental. Say something kind to yourself. I am exhausted from work. I don’t care what the number says.”

“But, I feel bloated from eating like [expletive]. Sleeping too little. Working so much. I have a week off and I plan to scrape those barnacles! Now I know once I go back to kids work life balance, I will most likely not be able to live this healthy.”

“But it will be a fun journey to just see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first. Which is just not an option most of the time. Which is I guess why they call it balance.”



Before concluding she also hinted, “That is also about eating healthy. Meditation. Walking. And staying balanced. Which is just hard to do in the middle of real life.”

“But It will be a fun journey to just see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first. Which is just not an option most of the time. Which is I guess why they call it balance. PS IM GOING TO INVENT A NEW WAY TO WEIGH”.